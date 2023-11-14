Quotes from Sony SAB artists on Children’s Day

MUMBAI: 14th November is celebrated as Children’s Day across the country in loving memory of India’s first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, fondly called Chacha Nehru by the kids. Indeed, children’s innocence, laughter, and curiosity, fill up our days with joy and make the world brighter. So, let's support their dreams, inspire their creativity, and create a future where every child can fly high and reach their dreams. On the occasion of Children’s Day, the little artists from Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya share their plans for celebrating the day.

Deshna Dugad, who plays the role of Rashi Patel in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible, said, "As a child actor, managing studies and shooting can be challenging, but my wonderful team at Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible ensures that I balance both. I'm living a dream, and on Children's Day, I want to wish all the amazing kids out there and hope that their world is as extraordinary as their dreams."

Sheehan Kapahi, who plays the role of Atharva Wagle in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya, said, "I am going to celebrate Children's Day not just with my off-screen family but also with my loving Wagle family. Juggling textbooks and scripts can be challenging, but the cast and crew of Wagle Ki Duniya have been really helpful and accommodating. On this occasion, I would like to wish all the children a happy Children's Day. I wish and hope that all their dreams and wishes get fulfilled, and they get to enjoy lots of chocolates and sweets today."

