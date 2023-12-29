Quotes from Sony SAB artists on New Year

MUMBAI : As we approach the finale of yet another year, the excitement for a fresh chapter intensifies. Sony SAB artists open up about their year-end reflections and aspirations for what lies ahead. From heartfelt resolutions to joyous celebrations, here’s how these artists will ring in their New Year.

Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “This year on Wagle Ki Duniya, we delved into serious and sensitive topics like cancer, which has significantly increased my appreciation for time and moments in my personal life. As we embrace the New Year, I wish everyone to experience moments filled with the warmth of loved ones and the joy of creating beautiful memories together. Whether it's a shared meal, a heartfelt conversation, or simply being together, every moment spent with family and friends is precious.”

Sumeet Raghavan who plays Rajesh Wagle in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “In the hustle and bustle of life, amid resolutions and plans, it's the love and warmth of our family that weave the most beautiful moments. Much like Rajesh, who values family above all else in Wagle Ki Duniya, for me, what matters most is my family, especially around the New Year when everyone is finally free and has time to spend with each other. This New Year, I encourage everyone to embrace their dear ones and cherish moments with siblings and parents, as much as possible.”

Nishant Malkani, who plays Raghav Kaul in Sony SAB’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, said, “This past year has truly been a blessing for me. Being part of a grand project like Pashminna and then spending a good part of the year shooting in the most breathtaking locations in Kashmir— as an actor, I couldn't ask for anything better. Here's hoping the next year gets even bigger and better. As we enter the New Year, I want to extend my warmest wishes to all my fans. May the coming year bring you love, growth, and beautiful moments.”

Mahesh Thakur, who plays Jaidev Sharma in Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa, said, “May this year be more than just ticking off accomplishments from your to-do list; let it be a time when you savor each small victory. The New Year, for me, symbolizes a fresh start, and that's exactly what it has been. With our show Aangan recently released, my aspirations for the coming year revolve around the show and how the characters shape up. I hope this new year brings immense joy and love to all the wonderful viewers who have been a part of our journey in Aangan – Aapno Kaa.”

