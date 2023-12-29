Quotes from Sony SAB artists on New Year

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 18:47
Mahesh Thakur

MUMBAI :  As we approach the finale of yet another year, the excitement for a fresh chapter intensifies. Sony SAB artists open up about their year-end reflections and aspirations for what lies ahead. From heartfelt resolutions to joyous celebrations, here’s how these artists will ring in their New Year.  

Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana Wagle in Sony SAB’s  Wagle Ki Duniya,  said, “This year on Wagle Ki Duniya, we delved into serious and sensitive topics like cancer, which has significantly increased my appreciation for time and moments in my personal life. As we embrace the New Year, I wish everyone to experience moments filled with the warmth of loved ones and the joy of creating beautiful memories together. Whether it's a shared meal, a heartfelt conversation, or simply being together, every moment spent with family and friends is precious.”

Sumeet Raghavan who plays Rajesh Wagle  in Sony SAB’s  Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “In the hustle and bustle of life, amid resolutions and plans, it's the love and warmth of our family that weave the most beautiful moments. Much like Rajesh, who values family above all else in Wagle Ki Duniya, for me, what matters most is my family, especially around the New Year when everyone is finally free and has time to spend with each other. This New Year, I encourage everyone to embrace their dear ones and cherish moments with siblings and parents, as much as possible.”

Nishant Malkani, who plays Raghav Kaul in Sony SAB’s Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, said, “This past year has truly been a blessing for me. Being part of a grand project like Pashminna and then spending a good part of the year shooting in the most breathtaking locations in Kashmir— as an actor, I couldn't ask for anything better. Here's hoping the next year gets even bigger and better. As we enter the New Year, I want to extend my warmest wishes to all my fans. May the coming year bring you love, growth, and beautiful moments.”

Mahesh Thakur, who plays Jaidev Sharma in Sony SAB’s  Aangan Aapno Kaa, said, “May this year be more than just ticking off accomplishments from your to-do list; let it be a time when you savor each small victory. The New Year, for me, symbolizes a fresh start, and that's exactly what it has been. With our show Aangan recently released, my aspirations for the coming year revolve around the show and how the characters shape up. I hope this new year brings immense joy and love to all the wonderful viewers who have been a part of our journey in Aangan – Aapno Kaa.”

Keep watching Wagle Ki Duniya, Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke and Aangan Aapno Kaa only on Sony SAB

Wagle Ki Duniya Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke Aangan Aapno Kaa Pariva Pranati Vandana Sumeet Raghavan Rajesh Wagle Rajesh Nishant Malkani Raghav Kaul Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke Mahesh Thakur Jaidev Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 18:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actors Kishori Shahane and Sriti Jha's relationship on set is exposed, take a look
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Jhanak: OMG! Jhanak's health deteriorates, Arshi feels jealous of Anirudh's closeness with Jhanak
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pandya Store: Woah! Natasha turns wedding planner for Dhawal's marriage with Suhani
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Aaradhna witnesses the closeness between Vaani and Jay
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: OMG! Adhiraj tries to get the truth out of Kavya
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, the captivating show "Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon" features the incredibly...
Jhanak: OMG! The truth about Jhanak being married is out, Anirudh stands worried
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
Exciting! THIS is when Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer will be out, deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kishori
Hilarious! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actors Kishori Shahane and Sriti Jha's relationship on set is exposed, take a look
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Abhishek Kumar exposes Isha Malviya and reveals details of their love story, says “My parents cried as I was crazy for Isha and ended up bedridden for months, my father was ready to beg Isha to come back to me”
Anupamaa
Exclusive: Producer Rajan Shahi opens up on the reason why Samar’s death was important in the storyline of Anupamaa!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ayesha Khan and Vicky Jain expose Munawar Faruqui in the courtroom task; the standup comedian breaks ties with Vicky and is pronounced guilty by the judges
HINA KHAN
OH No! Hina Khan shares an important heath update for her fans as she gets treated in the hospital, says “Multiple doses of medicines, swollen hands and now place left sick and tired”
Shaurya
Exclusive: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actor Khalid Siddiqui to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Kismat Ki Lakiro Se