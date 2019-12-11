News

A. R. Rahman and Bhaichung Bhutia’s VILLAGE TOUR in Kohima; check photos

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
11 Dec 2019 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: It seems a sport star and a music legend had a great time in Kohima! Well, we are of course talking about Bhaichung Bhutia and A. R. Rahman.

The people of Nagaland have been enjoying the famous Hornbill festival, which is also known as Festival of Festivals, in a grand way, and A. R. Rahman too visited the North-eastern State of India to enjoy the beautiful estival.  

The music legend not just enjoyed the festival but also spent some quality time with the former Indian professional footballer, Bhaichung Bhutia.  

Bhaichung took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from their meeting. Calling A. R. Rahman his VIP guest, he captioned the photos as, “My new house . Look I already have a VIP guest Mr A R Rehman. Village tour. Kohima.” Take a look below:

