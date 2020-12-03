Raavee Gupta Biddvai resumes shoot life with Naagin 5 after 8 long years of maternity leave

MUMBAI: Raavee Gupta Biddvai, who was a part of several shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Sujata, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin Kisi Roz, took a break from the small screen to focus on being a full-time mother for about eight years ago.

Now, the actress is back on television in Naagin 5. Raavee is seen playing mother to actors Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the show.

On being asked about the reason behind her long break, she informed, “To be honest, I have never been a very ambitious person. When I delivered my baby boy back in 2014, I felt that my baby needed me more than anything else. Many actresses get back to work after their babies grow up, but somehow, even after my son grew a little older, I felt that he needed me.”.

Interestingly, Raavee’s husband actor Manoje Biddvai also took a break along with her. Talking about it, the actress says, “We all know that showbiz isn’t a secure profession. So, in order to have something alternative to fall back on, Manoje and I decided to venture into the hospitality sector a few years ago. That required a lot of time and energy. Manoje also ventured into the wellness sector. We wanted to become financially secure instead of simply depending on our careers in showbiz. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have faced a major crisis in our businesses in the last nine months. We are limping back to normal, but it will take time for things to get back to normal.”.

Raavee credits husband Manoje for her comeback on television. She says, “Manoje has been extremely supportive and would constantly push me to consider offers. In fact, even now, I feel that my son needs me, but Manoje insisted that I get back to work and do what I’ve always liked doing. My father also encouraged me to give acting another shot.”.

About her role, she says, “I liked the role I was offered - it is something different from what I have done so far. Also, in television, playing a mother to a grown-up actor is not new. I may be a few years older to my co-actors, but that does not mean I will refuse to play their mother on screen. In fact, many years ago, I had played mother to an actor, who was older than me. For me, it is okay as long as the role is interesting.”.

Credit: Bombay Times