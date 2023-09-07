Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua cooks food for the family

MUMBAI: Gazal apologizes to Dua, seeing that Gulnaz, Dadi, and Kaynaat are very happy while Heena and Ruhaan get furious seeing that. While Dua gets down to the chair, she stumbles and Haider holds her in his arms and they share a romantic moment.

When Dua goes to her room, Gazal holds her hand and tells her why she isn’t handling it. Heena shouts at Dua and calls her a cheater. Gulnaaz goes to Dua and tells her to cook food or else everyone will get sick after eating the junk food. Haider holds Dua’s hand and asks why she didn’t want to cook the food why she told Gazal to apologise to her. Dua tells Gazal that she did it on purpose as she wanted to teach her a lesson. Dua tells that she is ready to handle the kitchen. The whole family sits at the dining table and enjoys the food that Dua made. Gulnaaz too eats the food and taunts Gazal. Dua gets emotional looking at the family, just when Haider comes and whispers in her ears and says that it’s soothing as everyone is happy. Produced under Prateek Sharma's Studio LSD, "Rabb Se Hai Dua" features Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore, Nishigandha Wad, Sheela Sharma, Simron Upadhyay, Sandeep Rajora, Saarvie Omana, Melanie Nazareth, Ankit Raizada and Shalu Shreya. It airs on Zee TV.