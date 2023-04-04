Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua tells Ruhaan everything about Ghazal's plans

MUMBAI: Tuesday's episode begins with Haider shouting at Dua for going against Ghazal while Ghazal hugs Haider and cries. Ruhaan overhears and sees everything. Haider tells Dua that he wants to see his ammi happy.

Ruhaan misunderstands everything and he thinks that Dua knows everything about Haider and Ghazal’s affair and Haider is threatening her to not say anything to the family member’s. Haider promises Ghazal to make everything right.

Ruhaan angrily goes into his room and Dua goes behind him and explains to him that whatever he saw wasn’t true. Dua tells him that Ghazal had planned everything to marry Haider and she is just using him. She tells him that when Dadi Ammi came to know about her plan, she pushed her from the stairs and tried to kill her. Ruhaan is not able to believe Dua and tells her that she is taking her husband’s side and hiding his mistakes.

On the other hand, Ghazal tells Haider that Ruhaan will believe whatever wrong Dua tells. Haider consoles her and leaves from there.

