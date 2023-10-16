Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua save Haider’s sister Kaynaat from getting the abortion?

Rabb Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI :Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Dua (Aditi Sharma) has come to know that Haider’s(Karanvir Sharma) sister Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) is pregnant, but Ghazal (Richa Rathore), Heena (Nishigandha Wad) and Gulnaaz (Melanie Nazareth) are taking her to the hospital for abortion.  

However, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will get to witness that Dua will reach the hospital in time and convince Kaynaat to not get the abortion. Along with her, Dua will also save Dadi and Ravi, as Ghazal, Heena and Gulnaaz had kidnapped them. But, Hamida (Alka Kaushal) will make a plan to ruin the reputation of Akhtar family by calling the media outside the hospital, and informing them about Kaynaat’s pregnancy. This will lead to Heena, Ghazal and Gulnaaz facing backlash in front of the media as Kaynaat will confess that she never wanted to get the abortion in the first place and they were making her to do so. 

It will be interesting for the audience to watch how will everyone come to know the real face of Ghazal, and if this is the end of Ghazals’ evil plans? 

To know what happens next, watch Rabb Se Hai Dua every Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV
 

