Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the audience's hearts with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage. In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Dua (Aditi Sharma) has moved to her mother’s house, and on the other hand, Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) has got to know about all the lies of Ghazal (Richa Rathore). To avenge the injustice that happened to Dua, her mother, and brother have planned to do the same to her in-laws and family by marrying Haider’s(Karanvir Sharma) sister.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will get to watch everyone gathering for Haider’s sister Kaynaat (Saarvie Omana) and Dua’s brother Hafiz’s (Lokit Phulwani) wedding. During the celebrations, Haider will be seen trying to mend his relationship with Dua, but Gulnaaz (Melanie Nazareth) will try to create problems between them by asking Haider when is he planning his honeymoon with his second wife Ghazal in front of everyone.

It will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Dua break her brother Hafiz’s wedding with Kaynaat, as it is happening with the intention of taking revenge and not out of love.

