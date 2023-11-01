Rabb Se Hai Dua’s Haider aka Karanvir Sharma is also a CHIROPRACTOR?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from Tellytown. A new show hit our small screens titled Rabb Se Hai Dua which stars Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma in the lead. It also stars Ankit Raizada as Karanvir's brother and Richa Rathore as Ghazal.

Rabb Se Hai Dua recently rolled out and is doing well for itself. It’s a new concept and a fresh pair of Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma has been given a warm welcome.

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Now, we came across a post close to the show!

Karanvir Sharma is being loved as Haider on the show.

However, amongst the actor’s many talents, comes in a new skill too! We can see him helping his co-star Richa Rathore on the store which is likely a neck pain and seems like it was very effective too!

Check out the post here!

The caption about the Chiropractor lessons was what had us rolling on the floor with laughter!

Meanwhile on Rabb Se Hai Dua, we see that Haider and Ghazal were recently in grave danger and had come too close to death. Somehow, this changed their equations a bit and Haider’s stance softens towards Ghazal.

Now at home, Ghazal is recuperating but dadi asks Dua to get rid of Ghazal before she ruins her marriage but Dua is not ready for this. Haider meets Ghazal and offers her medicines and inquires about her health.

Dua praises Haider’s concern for Ghazal even though he didn’t like her.

For More updates on what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar.