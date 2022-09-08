Rachana Mistry of Star Bharat's "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho" states, "I never said no to any role that came my way."

MUMBAI: With her portrayal of Vidhi in Star Bharat's recently launched serial "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho," Rachana Mistry is swiftly rising to the top of the audience's favorites list. Rachana has won the audience's affections by portraying Vidhi, a straightforward middle-class girl. Before landing the lead role in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', Rachana Mistry has previously portrayed a variety of roles. Rachana talks about her journey thus far while expressing her thanks.

She explains, "My path has been filled with a lot of hard work and hardships that have brought me to this point in my life. This is a slow process, and the only way to succeed is to have faith in your abilities and never give up on your goals. I played many various personalities and roles before landing my first main role in 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'.

She continues, "If you have talent and are determined to achieving your goals, you will succeed in life. Fame didn't come easily to me too; I worked hard for many years and I never turned down any role that came my way because every character has helped me learn something and has improved my craft. Therefore, never give up and always put your best into your effort, no matter how minor.

In the recent track of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ we can see a friendship building up between Dev and Vidhi. Will this growing bond will bring them closer to each other? How will destiny make them part of each other’s life? To know how the story unfolds further.

