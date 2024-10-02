Rachana Mistry steps in the shoes of Arya post the leap in ‘Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’

Starting 14th February, Dabangii - Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi will witness a 14 - year leap with Arya returning to avenge the death of Ankush and her mother, Chhaya
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 18:59
Dabangii

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s intriguing narrative, ‘Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’, has kept the audience riveted with Arya’s quest to find her father; and entering into a world of hidden secrets and entangled relationships that turned her life upside down. In the ongoing track, Satya (Aamir Dalvi) uncovers the shocking truth that Arya is his long-lost daughter, leaving him flustered. However, he is put to the ultimate test when Kasturi's (Himani Chawla) cunning schemes drive him to conspire against Arya. Amidst the turmoil, Arya’s uncle and foster father, Ankush (Manav Gohil) sacrifices himself to shield Arya, leaving her to grapple with the aftermath of the familial betrayal.  And, as the story unfolds, viewers will witness a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance. Stepping into the shoes of a grown-up Arya post-leap will be the talented actor, Rachana Mistry. Disguised as Aira and driven by an urge for justice, Arya, still embodying her Dabangii spirit but with newfound maturity, seeks retribution for the murders of her Aai, Chhaya, and Baba Ankush. 
   
Talking about playing the role of a grown-up Arya, Rachana Mistry shared, "Arya embodies the same Dabangii spirit from her childhood, yet her maturity now grants her a deeper understanding of the world. Her acts of kindness and empathy illuminate her path, prioritizing human connection over material pursuits; a reflection of all that her Baba, Ankush, has taught her. Despite the deep loss she has gone through, Arya's courage remains steadfast, fueled by a quest to face Satya, to avenge the death of her parents and his wrongdoings. The show and Arya’s character have been loved by all; embracing this role comes with great responsibility, following the benchmark set by the little dynamite Maahi Bhadra. This journey promises new depths for me to explore as an actor because Arya has a lot of layers to her, and I hope to do justice in this new chapter of Arya’s life."." 
 
Dabangii - Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi will witness the 14-year leap, starting 14th February, at 8 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

 
Dabangii - Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Sony Entertainment Television Arya maahi bhadra Ankush Satya Rachana Mistry Chhaya Manav Gohil Aamir Dalvi Himani Chawla Kasturi TellyChakkar
