Radha Krishn: When Radha and Rukmini danced together

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's mythological drama series Radha Krishn is showing the various aspects of Lord Krishna's life. The serial has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode and has developed a huge fan following over time.

Radha Krishn has witnessed many interesting parts of Lord Krishna which have left the viewers intrigued. Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar who plays the lead role of Lord Krishna has left no stone unturned to get completely into the skin of his character. The ace actor has gained lots of popularity for the same and his social media fan following is proof.

Not just him, but Mallika Singh, Zalak Desai among others too have gained lots of fan following for their brilliant onscreen presence. Mallika plays the role of Radha while Zalak plays the role of Rukmini in the show.

And now, Mallika has shared a BTS video where she is seen doing dance practice with Zalak. It seems the show will soon witness a dance sequence where Radha and Rukmini will shake legs together.

Take a look at the video:

It will be a visual delight for the viewers to see Radha and Rukmini dance together.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Radha Krishn? Tell us in the comments.