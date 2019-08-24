RadhaKrishn leads enthrall audiences at Kanpur’s Iskcon Temple for Janamashtami

MUMBAI: Star Bharats’ most popular show, RadhaKrishn has attracted a wide range of viewers from all walks of live through the serene and beautiful depiction of the epic love saga of Radha and Krishn. On this joyous occasion of Janmashtami, for the first time ever, Sumedh Mudgalkar (Krishn) and Mallika Singh (Radha) are visiting Kanpur’s most popular Iskcon Temple. The duo will not only interact with the audience but will also enthrall them with a never before seen before act.



The festival of Janmashtami which marks the birth of Lord Krishn will also be celebrated in a grand manner on the show. A special track on the show will be showcased in which the crew has organized a never seen before visual spectacle with 500 junior artistes and a special song has been composed and choreographed by Rekha Chinni Prakash. Additionally, the show will also entice the audience with challenging obstacles that will test the eternal and divine bond that the two share.



The elated Sumedh Mudgalkar says “Playing Lord Krishn has been one of the best experiences of my life. I am deeply honored that I am getting an opportunity to visit Kanpur’s famous Iskcon Temple and perform a special act. Lastly, we also have an exciting track for the festival, shooting for it was a memorable experience but nothing beats performing as Lord Krishn at the Iskcon Temple, Kanpur. It is going to be a memory that will be embedded in me for eternity.



Mallika too is enthralled at the idea of visiting the temple, saying “I am excited to visit the city of Kanpur and it truly is an honor to be performing at the Iskcon Temple.”