RadhaKrishn: When Radha, Krishna, Rukmini shared the same frame

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show RadhaKrishn showcases several interesting aspects of Lord Krishna. The show has been entertaining the viewers ever since it started airing.

The entire star cast of the show has done justice to their respective roles. Be it Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar or Mallika Singh, everyone is doing a pretty good job with their amazing acting skills and onscreen presence.

While we have always heard about Radha and Krishna being together but today, we will also see Rukmini with them and it is worth a watch.

Well, Sumedh who plays the role of Krishna posted pictures with onscreen Radha and Rukmini which is played by Zalak Desai. Though they were dressed in casual avatars but it was a delight to see them in the same frame.

Take a look at Sumedh's post:

The trio posed for a series of amazing clicks and looked beautiful.

The whole RadhaKrishn star cast shares a great rapport with each other. A few weeks ago when Arpit Ranka, who played Kans, bid adieu to the show, the whole team gave him a nice farewell.

