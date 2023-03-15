Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the best reactions here!

MUMBAI:Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm and especially how he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014 he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on the screen, fans just go into a frenzy.

Ranndeep is currently seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Fans love their chemistry as well, they call the pair, NiDeep and they also have a ship name for their characters called PraRag for Prachi and Raghav.

The show recently went through a 3-year leap, in which Raghav was left heartbroken by Prachi, and there was a major tiff between Pihu and Prachi as well. After the leap, the character of Raghav has changed because of the heartbreak that he endured, he is not his old charming self, but rather a more cold person, but it is the major shift and the performance of Ranndeep that has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy.

Check out some of the best reactions of the fans on Twitter about this major change in Raghav

Ok but how good is #RandeepRai as Raghav? It’s hard to believe that the same actor played Sameer in YUDKBH. He has grown so much as an actor and is definitely underrated in ITV #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 #NitiTaylor #YUDKBH pic.twitter.com/ylyon36t3Y — sweetkarma (@sweetka16946945) March 14, 2023

Main Man

Huge change in body language,expression&voice.



Though I would like to see a flashback of emotional transition b/w present past R cuz he deeply loved P and its difficult to turn such raw. Scene of his mental state would be great(hope)#RandeepRai#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/rxGNJk1ZBK — KB ☆YUDKBHian Forever☆ (@KavyaB6772800) March 14, 2023

Can never stop praising the actor in him . The complete switch of personality in #Raghav , the humble , sweet , loving nature has taken over by rude , straightforward,carefree & row attitude . Dialogues, body language justifying the emotions so well #RandeepRai #BALH2 pic.twitter.com/9UufWTFbpH — Bade achhe lagte hain (@RandeepR_Fandom) March 15, 2023

On the show we have seen Raghav, Pihu, and Angad start their own company, and Pihu and LK are shocked.

What did you think of the new leap in the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

