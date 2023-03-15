Raghav aka Ranndeep Rai's transformation on the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy! Check out the best reactions here!

Ranndeep is currently seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Fans love their chemistry as well, they call the pair, NiDeep
MUMBAI:Ranndeep Rai is one of the most popular male TV actors right now. He is one of those stars, who always brighten up the screen that they feature in and has a charismatic impact on the audiences.

Ranndeep is known for his subtle charm and especially how he can capture so many emotions while not saying anything at all.

ALSO READ: What! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 gets darker after the leap, and Niti Taylor aka Prachi shares the first look! Watch Video

Even though he has been active in the industry since 2014 he rose to prominence with his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai where he was paired opposite Ashi Singh and their chemistry was so loved by the audiences that even now when they come up on the screen, fans just go into a frenzy.

Ranndeep is currently seen opposite Niti Taylor in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Fans love their chemistry as well, they call the pair, NiDeep and they also have a ship name for their characters called PraRag for Prachi and Raghav.

The show recently went through a 3-year leap, in which Raghav was left heartbroken by Prachi, and there was a major tiff between Pihu and Prachi as well. After the leap, the character of Raghav has changed because of the heartbreak that he endured, he is not his old charming self, but rather a more cold person, but it is the major shift and the performance of Ranndeep that has sent Twitter fans into a frenzy.

Check out some of the best reactions of the fans on Twitter about this major change in Raghav

On the show we have seen Raghav, Pihu, and Angad start their own company, and Pihu and LK are shocked.

What did you think of the new leap in the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: What! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Prachi and Raghav to come face to face once again

