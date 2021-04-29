Raghav and Pallavi's wedding preparations kickstart in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali; here's a glimpse

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali has always been high on drama.

The viewers have seen how Raghav took revenge on Pallavi for defaming his mother and sister.

While Raghav has misunderstood Pallavi and she thinks that Raghav just wants to throw her out of Hyderabad.

Both are unaware that Sulochana created this ugly plan and they both fell for it.

The show also saw how Raghav plotted against Pallavi and transferred Deskhmukh Saree Emporium in Vijay's name. Pallavi got trapped in Raghav's words and signed the documents.

Raghav exposed Pallavi's lie about the shop going under a loss in front of her family. He also falsely claimed how he and Pallavi are in a relationship.

Vijay couldn't take all this and he threw Pallavi out of the house. Amid all this, Vijay suffers a heart attack and is rushed to the hospital where the doctors conduct surgery.

In the upcoming episodes of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, Raghav and Pallavi will be getting married.

While both agree on this just to make each other's life a living hell, the viewers are surely going to see lots happening.

A video is doing the rounds of social media where we can see how Raghav and Pallavi's marriage preparations are taking place.

The upcoming episode will ensure a lot of drama as Pallavi has vowed to destroy Raghav's life.

