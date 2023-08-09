Raghav Juyal overjoyed as he arrives in Toronto for his first international film festival as an actor with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’a action film, "Kill"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 12:37
Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Actor Raghav Juyal is brimming with excitement as he arrived in Toronto to make his debut appearance at an international film festival for his remarkable film "Kill." The highly anticipated action-packed thriller is set to make it world premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival 2023 (TIFF) as part of the coveted Midnight Madness program competing for People's Choice Award.

"Kill," directed by the accomplished Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, is generating palpable anticipation in the industry. The film boasts a compelling narrative, intense action sequences, and captivating performances, with Raghav Juyal sharing the screen alongside Lakshya.

This marks a significant milestone for Raghav Juyal, who has garnered praise for his experimental  portrayal in the film. His presence at the Toronto International Film Festival is a testament to his exceptional talent and his growing influence and appetite as an actor to continue doing new and innovative work 

The film's inclusion in the Midnight Madness program, known for showcasing bold and innovative cinema, underscores its distinctive approach and cinematic prowess. "Kill" has successfully merged the creative prowess of two industry giants—Guneet Monga's Oscar-winning production house Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's acclaimed Dharma Productions—creating a production of remarkable caliber.

Raghav Juyal shares his sentiments about the festival, stating, "Attending TIFF for the first time as an actor is a surreal feeling. 'Kill' has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for this opportunity. Working with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and the talented cast has been an enriching experience. I didn’t imagine 3 years back, that I will as an actor get to evolve so quick. I am lucky that I get to work with such incredible and respected names  who are entrusting me with such hard hitting roles. I was largely known for comedy, but I was determined to evolve. And this recognition to be part of TIFF of a film in a genre I have never been a part of is truly rewarding”.

"Kill" is poised to make a resounding impact on the global stage, showcasing the collaborative efforts of exceptional talents in the industry. As Raghav Juyal takes center stage at TIFF, the film is primed to garner international recognition acclaim.

Raghav Juyal Toronto Karan Johar Guneet Monga kill Choice Award Midnight Madness Nikhil Nagesh Bhat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Whoa! This real-life soldier is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, quit the Army for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
EXCLUSIVE! Prachi Hadda spills beans on her character transformation in Teri Meri Doriyaann, says, ''From the wrestler mode, she will be in a girlish mode where she might fall in love''
MUMBAI: Prachi Hadda is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Teri Meri Doriyaann. The actress is playing...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si : Kunal accuses Vandana for stealing water
MUMBAI: In the episode, Kunal accuses Vandana for stealing water from the penthouse, and they argue about it. Vandana...
Raghav Juyal overjoyed as he arrives in Toronto for his first international film festival as an actor with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga’a action film, "Kill"
MUMBAI: Actor Raghav Juyal is brimming with excitement as he arrived in Toronto to make his debut appearance at an...
TV artists emphasize the importance of education this International Literacy Day!
MUMBAI: International Literacy Day is observed globally on September 8th every year to raise awareness about literacy's...
EXCLUSIVE! Karan Veer Mehra reveals his character Vaibhav in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is positively manipulative, shares fans' reaction and says, ''Everyone is are now contemplating if my role is negative or positive''
MUMBAI: Karan Veer Mehra is a popular actor of the Hindi television industry. The talented actor has been a part of the...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Jawan: Whoa! This real-life soldier is a part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, quit the Army for THIS reason
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Malhan
Exclusive! Abhishek Malhan reveals details on Bigg Boss Season 17 and if he is hosting Lock Upp Season 2
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Along with Salman Khan ace rapper King to be part of the promo shoot
BIGG BOSS SEASON 16
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be one of the mentors on the show ?
Jiya
OMG! This is what Jiya Shankar had to say on doing Bigg Boss Season 17
Palak Purswani
WOW! Palak Purswani reveals if she is going to be part of Bigg Boss Season 17
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan begins to shoot for the promo; this is when the promo will be telecasted