Raghav Juyal reveals THIS shocking reason why he refused the offer of Bigg Boss

Raghav is a well known actor of the television industry and now in a recent interview he has revealed why he doesn't accept the offer of Bigg Boss.
RAGHAV JUYAL

MUMBAI : Raghav Juyal is one of the most loved personalities of television. He began his career in the industry as a contestant on Dance India Dance Season 3 and was one of the most popular participants.

Every performance of his was loved by the audience. He also emerged as the third runner-up of the show.

After the show, Raghav ventured into acting and hosting shows, and one of his most popular shows as a host has been Star Plus’s Dance Plus. He makes the show very entertaining.

These days Raghav is concentrating on his acting career he has been part of a few web series and debuted in Hindi Movie ABCD Season 1 and he was recently seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.

Today, he has a massive fan following and his fans bestow a lot of love and support on him.

Now in a recent interview he revealed why he doesn't take up the offer of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The actor said "Many times the head of Bigg Boss kept asking me to do the show but I declined it and now she has stopped offering me the show. I do not want to do it because of my personal reasons and some taboos. I want to show it through my acting classes or in any scene through art.  The second thing, I have a lot of movies and series in hand and I can't leave that behind and do the show as I love to act and create and work in cinema and it's working well for me"

Well, there is no doubt that if Raghav comes on board he will really entertain the contestants and the audience.

