Raghav Juyal’s SPECIAL GESTURE for young fans

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Feb 2020 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is a talented dancer, choreographer, anchor, and actor. He has been called King of Slow Motion for his surreal dance moves in a slow-motion style. His stage name Crockroaxz describes his dancing style which is an amalgamation of crocodile and cockroach.

The multi-talented Raghav is currently a part of Star Plus’ dancing reality show Dance Plus 5. His comic timmings and funny antics are one of the major highlights of the show. He enjoys a massive fan-following. People are in love with his dancing skills, grounded nature and ability to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Recently, Raghav was in his car and seems like was on a drive for work. On the road, a few kids spotted him from closed car window. The grounded actor-dancer that Raghav is, opened the window and greeted the fans. The joy of fans knew no bounds watching him in front of their own eyes. Raghav did not just greet them, but also interacted with them.

