Raghav Juyal updates on Remo D'Souza's health says, 'Sir is fine now'; Hoping for a trip to the mountains soon

MUMBAI: The shocking news of Remo D'Souza sent ripples across the industry. The 46-year-old choreographer got admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai to undergo a treatment. As per reports, he underwent an angioplasty and is now recuperating in the hospital. Many stars seem to have reached out to Remo's wife Lizelle to check on the choreographer. Dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal, who is close to Remo Sir, recently shared an update on his health.

Raghav took to his Instagram stories to share that Remo Sir is going fine and is recovering. He asked all to send in their healing energies to Remo so that he is back on his toes soon. Raghav wrote, "Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. Just send him healing energies everyone, that's it."

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/rajeev-sen-and-charu-asopa-ready-have-baby-the-actor-answers-201214

Remo's wife reposted the same and stated, "Young boys, party soon." Apart from this, she even shared a glimpse of Remo from the hospital. She shared a video that saw Remo dancing through his feet. In the caption, Lizelle wrote, "ANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER . @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS."

After the news of Remo getting admitted to the hospital made headlines, stars like Dharmesh Sir, Salman Yusuf Khan, Aamir Ali, Ahmed Khan and others were spotted outside the hospital. Stars like Geeta Kapur, Nora Fatehi and others sent him Get Well Soon messages through social media. Amitabh Bachchan too wished for his speedy recovery

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/snow-velvet-entertainment-launch-webseries-lavina-tandon-roped-201214

The news of the actor having a heart attack took everyone by immense shock and the celebrities were quick to sympathize with Remo's condition.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

Credits: spotboye