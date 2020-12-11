Raghav Juyal's comment on BFF Shakti Mohan's latest video will leave you SURPRISED

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan is a well-known face of the Telly world who shot to fame with the popular reality show Dance India Dance season 2 where she won the winner's trophy. The stunning diva's career took off on a high note and today, she is one of the most successful dancers and choreographers in the showbiz world.

We all know that fans have simply loved Shakti for her bold and bindaas attitude. Apart from that, the actress is a great fashionista and her Instagram account proves it. Shakti's Instagram is filled with some stylish pictures where she is flaunting gorgeous attires for various occasions. She also enjoys a massive fan following on the popular photo-sharing app.

Raghav Juyal and Shakti's jodi is quite a hit among the viewers and so is their camaraderie.

We have often seen them having fun together and also they leave no chance to drop amazing comments on each other's pictures and videos.

And now, Shakti has shared a video where she is beautifully decked up and showing her killer dance moves.

Take a look:

Raghav couldn't stop himself from commenting on Shakti's picture and we totally agree with it.

Here's what he commented:

Well, Raghav's comment is apt for Shakti's video. Do you agree? Tell us in the comments.

