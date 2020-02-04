Raghav Juyal's half-clothed antics are hilarious!

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is a talented dancer, choreographer, anchor, and actor. He has been called King of Slow Motion for his surreal dance moves in a slow-motion style. His stage name Crockroaxz describes his dancing style which is an amalgamation of crocodile and cockroach.

He rose to fame from a contestant in Dance India Dance to a well-known celebrity who is currently hosting Dance Plus 5. He has also featured in Street Dancer 3D, ABCD1, ABCD2, Sonali Cable, and Nawabzade.

Raghav's jovial nature and comic timing always win the heart of the audience and every guest. In every season, he has made us laugh out loud.

Here is another hilarious video of Raghav where Remo is kicking him out of the show shirtless.

Have a look below.