Raghu and Dhanak's secret investigation against Tiwari in Gathbandhan

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' popular daily soap Gathbandhan is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Raghu and Dhanak are in trouble, as Dhanak has been fired from the police department and accused of corruption.

Dhanak is hurt physically as well, and Raghu is trying to prove her innocent as he is well aware that Dhanak is not corrupt.

Raghu and Dhanak suspect Tiwari.

Thus, they make a plan to find out what role he played in this situation.

Raghu and Dhanak are now in action mode to find out the truth behind this big conspiracy.

past seven days