Raghu Ram ex-wife clicks adorable photos of him and his baby

MUMBAI: Roadies fame Raghu Ram got married in an intimate affair in Goa to girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018. In the month of August 2019, Raghu Ram took to social media to share the news of his wife's pregnancy. Natalie gave birth to the cute little baby boy on January 6 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Since the birth of his little boy, Raghu's happiness is on cloud nine and he has been sharing some adorable posts for him. Recently Raghu shared a few pictures of wife Natalie Di Luccio and baby boy Rhythm.

Well, the pictures are undoubtedly cute, but what caught our eyes was the caption. Raghu wrote, 'Presenting... The Proud Parents! Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!' Yes, the pictures are clicked by none other than Raghu's ex-wife Sugandha Garg aka Kuhu.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla