News

Raghu Ram ex-wife clicks adorable photos of him and his baby

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Roadies fame Raghu Ram got married in an intimate affair in Goa to girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018. In the month of August 2019, Raghu Ram took to social media to share the news of his wife's pregnancy. Natalie gave birth to the cute little baby boy on January 6 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Since the birth of his little boy, Raghu's happiness is on cloud nine and he has been sharing some adorable posts for him. Recently Raghu shared a few pictures of wife Natalie Di Luccio and baby boy Rhythm. 

Well, the pictures are undoubtedly cute, but what caught our eyes was the caption. Raghu wrote, 'Presenting... The Proud Parents! Thank you so much for the pics, Kuhu!' Yes, the pictures are clicked by none other than Raghu's ex-wife Sugandha Garg aka Kuhu.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Tags > Roadies fame Raghu Ram, Sugandha Garg, Kuhu, Natalie Di Luccio, baby boy Rhythm, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Hungama 2 team on the sets of The Kapil Sharma...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days