Raghu Ram's day out with Rhythm

28 Feb 2020 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: Raghu and his longtime girlfriend Natalie tied the knot in 2018. The couple got married in the exotic locales of Goa in a traditional south-Indian style. 

Raghu Ram is popularly known for producing and hosting youth-based reality shows. The couple welcomed their first child early this year.  and named him Rhythm.

Raghu never shies away from posting cute pictures with his cute-as button kiddo. He recently, posted a small video wherein all the women are going gaga over Rhythm’s cuteness.

