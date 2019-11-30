News

Ragini MMS Returns' Season 2 Gets Its Launch Date

30 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal will be seen in ZEE5 and ALT Balaji's Ragini MMS Returns 2. After the massive success of the first season of Ragini MMS Returns, the makers are back with season 2 of the erotic-horror web series.

The series is slated to launch on 18th December on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji. Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 tells the story of 20-year-old Ragini Shroff, who along with her gang of girls, goes on a planned trip, and gets caught in a series of incidents that topple her world.

