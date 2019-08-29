Rahul and Vardhan's master plan to change Sanjivani in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Vardhan wanted Shashank to die so that he can take over Sanjivani and make it profitable.



However, Vardhan’s plan flops as Juhi treats Shashank.



Now, Rahul comes to meet Vardhan secretly.



It looks like Rahul is a secret enemy of Shashank.



Rahul and Vardhan want to earn money and are not bothered about saving lives.



Juhi comes close to catching Rahul and Vardhan red-handed but fails.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.