Rahul Bhatia: Swimming is like meditation for me

MUMBAI: TV personality and social media star, Rahul Bhatia says that he has always loved to swim. Rahul, who is a state-level swimmer, says that the sport helps him relax.

“My favourite sport is swimming. I have won many medals as well. I love swimming because it helps my whole body to be active. It has been like meditation for me. I also used to play table tennis and squash,” he says.

He adds that it’s important to play sports, even if we are busy in our daily activities. “We stop playing sports as we grow up. When we talk about sports, our fitness level should be our top most priority. And to maintain that, you have to do sports activities regularly. When I talk about corporate life, it’s not just a 9 to 5 job, now it’s a 9 to 9 job. And because of which, you have a very hectic schedule and you have no time for sports,” he says, adding, “In fact, we see more sports on TV and play less. Earlier, we didn’t have TV, and so we would play more. But now the modes of entertainment are more. The chemicals serotonin and dopamine, that are released during playing sports, are now released while watching sports! We are lazy too. We have to make time for playing sports instead of wasting 2-3 hours just watching matches on TV.”