Rahul Bhatia on why he loves and recommends swimming to everyone: It makes your body flexible, helps you lose weight, releases stress and anxiety

MUMBAI: Rahul Bhatia is not just an accomplished anchor, dancer, blogger, and entrepreneur, but not many know that he is a swimmer as well. He has won many trophies as a kid.

“I started swimming when I was just 10 years old, and continued swimming for 5 years. I was a state-level swimmer and won many medals in swimming. Though I did not pursue it professionally later, I still enjoy it. Swimming keeps my body fit and relaxes my mind,” says Rahul, who is not able to go swimming these days.

“I love swimming but nowadays due to the pandemic, all swimming pools have been closed since last year. Otherwise, if swimming pools were accessible, I would go swimming daily. It’s a refreshing activity for me,” he adds.

Talking about how swimming helps in fitness, he explains, “Swimming is like a complete body and mind exercise. Your heart and lung function well, the stretching and full-body movement strengthen us. Daily one hour of swimming is very healthy. This is why I recommend swimming to both youngsters and adults. Swimming is necessary. It’s like a life saving knowledge. Whenever we visit a place that has a water body or traveling on a ship or boat, your knowledge of swimming will help you get through any kind of emergency situation. Swimming makes your body flexible, helps you lose weight, it releases stress, helps in controlling anxiety. Water is life.”