Rahul Kanal & Hindustani Bhau Help Feed Strays

MUMBAI: In a first for Politician-Philanthropist Rahul Kanal, President of 'I Love Mumbai' Foundation, and social media sensation and Big Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau, have come forward to help the stray canines, felines and birds across Mumbai.

Rahul Kanal along with Hindustani Bhau, solved the food crisis for an NGO Vice President Sham Ghorpade stated within two hours of intimation. Expressing their gratitude, the NGO spokesperson said, “I am grateful to Bandra rock star Rahul Kanal ji and your team coming down and helping me out at this hour. In 2 hours notice you sorted the entire provision needful for 500+ furry babies in this lockdown. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and on behalf of furries every where from Mahim, Bandra till Meera road. With loads of cuddles and wags along with swishes of tails.”

Trustee Sham Ghorpade of Animal Rescue and Care Managing, that looks after feeding area of from Bandra till Kandivali said, “We are grateful to Rahul Kanal and Hindustani Bhau for their support in feeding the stray animals during the nationwide lockdown. Appreciate it,” while Utkarsha Naik of Animal Rescue and Care, with the help of Rahul and Bhau, will be taking care of over a hundred dogs and cats.

“Our NGO is feeding strays and people in need, while also providing medicines if and when required,” says Rahul Kanal. “Let us not forget the poor innocent people, migrant workers, stray animals and birds. They are left all by themselves on these empty streets,” he adds.