Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan impressed their captain Shankar Mahadevan with their soulful performance

MUMBAI: Music Ka Maha Muqqabla was a reality show on Star Plus. It aimed to bring a new format to music reality shows in India, which is based on teams rather than individuals.

There were six teams that were led by their own superstar captains, battled it out in this weekly music competition. The singing superstar captains included Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Himesh Reshammiya, Mika Singh and Shankar Mahadevan.

The show was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana. Each week two captains competed for the highest score in order to win.

Now we came across a video where you can see Rahul Vaidya and Neeti Mohan singing in the duet round together and the performance was so soulful that it touches your heart.

The judges were impressed with their performance and their Captain Shankar seemed to be so happy with their performance that he hugged them.

There is no doubt that both Neeti and Rahul are exceptionally good singers and have created a niche for them in the world of music.

Neeti today is a renowned singer in Bollywood and has won many awards for best singer whereas Rahul Vaidya was the third runner up of Indian Idol season one.

He also won the title of Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, a reality singing show on Star Plus. He sang quite some songs in Bollywood too.

There is no doubt that both Rahul and Neeti have finally made a name for themselves with a lot of hard work and dedication.

