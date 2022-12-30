Rahul Vaidya just used MC Stan’s favorite slang for Disha Parmar

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14.

The two even took a short trip to France recently and shared some beautiful glimpses.

They keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media and the fans love it. Disha even shared her recent trip to Ranthambore with her family.

Recently, Rahul took to Instagram and shared a cute glimpse of his wife Disha. It looked like Disha was suffering from a severe cold and was sniffling as Rahul captured the moment and even gave her a nickname.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Will Ram meet his real mother and brother?

He called her “Shemdi”. This is what MC Stan uses as slang for teasing people. Rahul used it jokingly for Disha. Rahul is a former Bigg Boss contestant himself. He earlier had tweeted for Mc Stan too and this in a way shows his support for him too.

Check it out here:

MC Stan is a part of Bigg Boss 16 currently and, has reached far in the game. He is gaining a lot of love from fans.

Talking about the couple, Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya were introduced through mutual friends. The two bonded right away. When they started spending more time together, they developed into best friends. Rahul Vaiya took part in Season 14 of Bigg Boss.

Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has participated in the reality shows Indian Idol 1, Bigg Boss 14, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Disha is currently a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which has been doing well. It has been gaining immense love and appreciation.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Ram and Priya have reunited, Nandini tries another trick

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.