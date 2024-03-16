Rahul Vaidya talks about Elvish Yadav and Maxtern fights that went viral on social media

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants of the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success, and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

He was also part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 where he was one of the finalists of the show and he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

These days he is busy essaying the role of Fatherhood and is in the best phase of his life.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Rahul Vaidya talks about his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Recently, while interacting with the media he was asked about the fight between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern where he said " My only point is that why to fight on social media it should have done personally and that was it, I am not speaking much about has I know Elvish a little bit but all this should be done in close doors there is nothing there in beating and doing such violence"

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul Vaidya has come a long way from his Indian Idol days and today he is a huge name in the entertainment business with a massive fan following.

Do you agree with Rahul's thoughts regarding the Elvish fight?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the THEN and NOW picture of Rahul Vaidya, the transformation will shock you!