Rahul Vohra’s wife shares heartbreaking video of his from the hospital, seeks justice

MUMBAI: Rahul Vohra passed away hours after he sought help for better treatment.

The actor had been admitted to a Delhi hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. The news of his death was confirmed by Arvind Gaur yesterday. His wife Jyoti Tiwari now took to her social media to share a video of Rahul from the hospital, wherein he talked about his helplessness. Jyoti sought justice for her late husband, and blamed the hospital’s negligence for his death.

In the video, Rahul is seen holding an oxygen mask and saying that it is extremely valuable in today’s time, and that without oxygen, patients have been suffering. However, he pointed to his mask, and said that nothing is coming through this one, absolutely nothing at all. He further said that when he called the attendant for assistance, they told him they would be there in a minute, but they then disappeared.

Jyoti wrote, “Justice for every Rahul Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye #justiceforirahulvohra.”

Credits: SpotboyE