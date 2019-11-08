Rahuul Chuwdhary and Gehna Vashisht in a web series

MUMBAI: Blossom Productions is gearing up for its web series, Attraction. Reportedly, the series, for HotShot app. will have episodic stories on love and attractions. Now, according to the media reports, the makers have roped in two new actors for the same.

Report has it that Rahuul Chuwdhary and Gehna Vashisht will be seen in the web series. The two will be seen in an episodic story of the series titled 1+1. Report further suggested that it will be a triangular love story and will be directed by Prem Raj.

