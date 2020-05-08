Raj Anadkat is thorough professional and a great performer, says Taarak Mehta actress Palak Sidhwani

MUMBAI: In the midst of the lockdown, TellyChakkar is making sure to bring to its readers all the minutest updates and fresh news brewing in the world of TV, Bollywood and the OTT platform.

TellyChakkar recently went live with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani who depicts the role of Sonu in the show.

Viewers quite enjoy watching her character as she holds great respect for her parents, focuses on her studies and always there for her friends. Viewers also like her bond with Tapu (Raj Anadkat) and assume that in future makers may show their love story.

TellyChakkar asked Palak about her equation with Raj and what she likes about his character. She shared, “Raj is a thorough professional and a great performer. Talking about his character I think Tapu believes in friendship a lot. He can go to any length to support his friends. He can also take blame on himself to save his Sena.”