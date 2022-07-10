Raj Kumar Yadav from Sherdil Shergill Reminds Us Of Raj From DDLJ:

MUMBAI : The actor of ‘Sherdil Shergill’ has recently been compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s character in DDLJ. Dheeraj is playing the role of RAJ, the on-screen character who was made famous by SRK in the blockbuster film DDLJ. He has always been vocal about being a huge fan of SRK and has always been open about how big of an influence SRK has had in his life. Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most loved and celebrated actors on Television. He has a massive fan following not just in India but also internationally. 

After the successful launch of his serial ‘Sherdil Shergill’ Dheeraj’s character is seen romancing actress Surbhi Chandna on Colors TV. Dheeraj is playing a carefree, notorious character similar to what SRK played in DDLJ. Both actors’ name Raj makes it more special and fun and relatable to the audience. They make their projects interesting and in their own way and engaging too. People are now intrigued as to how their romance is gonna build up in Sherdil Shergill. 

Dheeraj says, “The name Raj has always been special to me for two main reasons. One, that it was Shahrukh's name in DDLJ, and secondly that I get to play a character with the same name in my show Sherdil Shergill. Now when I think back I feel that even the character that I play is so similar to Raj from DDLJ. I feel it is something that I must have unknowingly manifested.”

Dheeraj has always been complimented by his fans and the TV industry for his charming personality like his idol Shah Rukh Khan. Today, Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular TV stars in the industry. Behind this tag since his debut, are years of his consistent hard work. Well, there is no doubt about Dheeraj making a strong presence among the audience.
 

