Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s Anupama and Yeh Rishta wins awards

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is an A-list producer whose journey is a success story in itself. Rajan Shahi’s hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has won recognition for being the longest-running show on Indian Television for the fourth time in Zee Rishtey Awards and Anupama got a Ristho Ki Parakh award too for the second time.

Rajan Shahi who is currently in Sydney said, “I and my mother Deepa Shahi would like to thank Zee TV and Punit Goenka ji for giving so much of respect, recognition, and honor to both of our shows to Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. This is the second award to Anupamaa and fourth award to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On behalf of the entire team and my co-producer Deepa Shahi I would like to thank Zee TV for giving this honour to us. I have been traveling so I couldn’t attend the event. The show is telecast on Star Plus and I think it's a beautiful gesture by Punit Ji and the entire Zee TV to felicitate and honour two shows of DKP and Shahi productions. I think this speaks about the TV fraternity though we might be so-called competitors in terms of channels, but this spirit of recognizing and honoring shows of another channel speaks high about their good gesture. It is not only the success of Star Plus, DKP, and Shahi productions but also the success of the entire television industry. I accept this award on behalf of the entire cast, crew, unit and members of both shows.

Rupali Ganguly speaking on the occasion said, “ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai of Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Production has been getting respect and /love for a long time. But Anupama is the first production of Rajan Shahi ji with his Mother Deepa Shahi ji. So this is their first show together as Shahi's. It's a show made by a mother and this has reached the heart of every mother of the country. Perhaps with the blessings of all the mothers, that is why we are standing here with you (Puneet Ji) on this platform. It's a pleasure to be working in the TV industry”.

Rajan Shahi is one A-list producer whose goodwill in the industry and hold on content is unparalleled and his shows keep winning awards throughout the year.