Rajan Shahi forays into Marathi TV

MUMBAI: If there is anyone who can portray human relationships on screen in a flawless manner, it has to be producer Rajan Shahi. He is producing his first Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and is very excited about the show. The producer says that he has always wanted to try his hand at new things and the show provided him with an opportunity to do so. “Basically, at my production house, we always like to explore different genres, different mediums, different platforms. When this opportunity did come, we thought it was a great platform to tell a very beautiful story. The reason for it is that Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey is a very, very sensitive, beautiful story of a mother's journey. And that is the main reason why we decided to go ahead and make the show,” he says.A mother is someone who is always at the centre of the household and this show talks about her point of her, her journey and how she looks at things. Talking about the story of the show, he says, “We are known to make shows on family relationships. But here we found a very unique window into a family and around the inter-relationships. We found a beautiful window of the story of a mother's point of view and how all the relationships surround her. We felt that this was a very sensitive story. We always like to explore stories which are about inter-relationships, and that has been a huge Hallmark of our production house.”Rajan’s iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is doing exceedingly well and its spin-off, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also been loved by the audience.AAi Kuthey Kay Karte will be on air Monday to Saturday 7.30 pm on Star Pravah.