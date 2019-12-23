News

Rajan Shahi forays into Marathi TV

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: If there is anyone who can portray human relationships on screen in a flawless manner, it has to be producer Rajan Shahi.  He is producing his first Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and is very excited about the show. The producer says that he has always wanted to try his hand at new things and the show provided him with an opportunity to do so. “Basically, at my production house, we always like to explore different genres, different mediums, different platforms. When this opportunity did come, we thought it was a great platform to tell a very beautiful story. The reason for it is that Aai Kuthe Kay Kartey is a very, very sensitive, beautiful story of a mother's journey. And that is the main reason why we decided to go ahead and make the show,” he says.A mother is someone who is always at the centre of the household and this show talks about her point of her, her journey and how she looks at things. Talking about the story of the show, he says, “We are known to make shows on family relationships. But here we found a very unique window into a family and around the inter-relationships. We found a beautiful window of the story of a mother's point of view and how all the relationships surround her. We felt that this was a very sensitive story. We always like to explore stories which are about inter-relationships, and that has been a huge Hallmark of our production house.”Rajan’s iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is doing exceedingly well and its spin-off, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has also been loved by the audience.AAi Kuthey Kay Karte will be on air Monday to Saturday 7.30 pm on Star Pravah. 

Tags > Marathi TV, Rajan Shahi, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Red Carpet: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019

Red Carpet: Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ambika
Ambika
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days