Rajan Shahi's new show Anupama to star Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known for backing some of the most popular television shows. The two shows which are presently entertaining audience include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. And now, the producer is gearing up for his new show.

Well, Rajan Shahi is all set to helm the remake of his ongoing Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. According to a report in SpotboyE, well-known actors like Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey will play the main leads on the show which will be titled Anupama. Shooting for the same has begun and it will go on-air next month onwards on Star Plus.

The makers even have decided to introduce them in their show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. They have shot for an integration episode. The report further stated that Anupama has an interesting concept around a mother’s journey who does everything for her family but doesn't get valued for it.