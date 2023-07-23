Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi, the acclaimed television producer, is gearing up to launch a brand new show called "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" on Star Plus. Known for his ability to create captivating content, Rajan's latest endeavor promises to be no different. The series revolves around the lives of three sisters, with the eldest sister taking on the role of the family's breadwinner. Despite her achievements, she faces judgment for remaining unmarried at the age of 35. On the other hand, the protagonist maintains her belief that someday she will meet her Mr. Right.

The recently released trailer has already piqued the audience's interest, and viewers can expect an engrossing storyline."Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" is likely to strike a chord with many young women who can relate to the challenges faced by the characters in the series. The show boasts an impressive cast, featuring talented stars like Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. With this exciting new addition to Star Plus' lineup, Rajan Shahi's "Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si" is anticipated to captivate audiences and deliver an enriching television experience.

Rajan Shahi's shows are known for their strong family-oriented themes, relatable characters, and engaging storytelling. He has received numerous accolades for his contributions to the Indian television industry.

Delhi boy Rajan Shahi wanted to become an actor from a very young age. Inspired by his grandfather, veteran actor P Jairaj, Rajan came to Mumbai soon after college. Though his grandfather was a known face in the industry, Rajan wanted to make a name for himself without his support. He started by doing some advertisements in the beginning and soon bagged two solo advertisements, Hero Cycles and one with late Milkha Singh, and one episodic in "Zamana Badal Gaya Hai", which aired on Doordarshan. But he soon realised acting is not his forte, and became an assistant director to Ravi Rai, whom he calls his guru, on his TV show "Imtihaan". It was with him that he learned everything about making a TV show, and even got the opportunity of directing an episode of Rai's production "Sailaab". It was in 1999 that he got his first break as an individual director and directed "Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi". After that he directed many shows like "Mili", "Saathii Re", "Kareena Kareena" and "Maayka".

After successfully directing so many TV show, he launched his own production house Director's Kut Productions with the TV show "Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai". The show was a super hit and topped the TRP throughout the three years it was on-air. During the same time, he also launched another TV show called "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". It is one of the longest running TV shows on the Indian television.

Over the years, he has also produced shows like "Amrit Manthan" and "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke". He made his Marathi debut with "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte", and the show is leading the TRP chart amongst the regional channels.

In 2020, Rajan launched his new show "Anupamaa" and his new production house Shahi Production along with his mother Deepa Shahi. The show became a trendsetter and audiences are waiting for the new show with bated breath.

