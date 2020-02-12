Rajat Sharma grills Shehnaaz Gill and tells her she is responsible for ruining her name

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz is one of the most entertaining contestant of the Bigg Boss house and the only contestant to get along with everyone in the house.

She grabbed the headlines for her relationship with Siddarth that became the talking point outside the house. The USP that the Punjabi singer is that she is the favourite of many.

Whenever any celebrity came on the show, they said that their favourite contestant is Shehnaaz.

Now famous journalist Rajat Sharma had entered the show, last episode and will be seen grilling the audience.

Now Shehnaaz will be questioned on a lot of things, from her relationship with Siddarth to the allegation of being fake in the house.

Sana in return said that initially, she didn’t know how to play the game but as days passed she realized how to play the game when people didn’t support her, and she also admitted that she is very attached to Siddarth and that when he tells her anything she gets effected.

There is a reason why Sidnaaz is so famous and we are sure post the show audience will miss their chemistry.

Well as the finale is a few days away, we can just say one thing may the best contestant win the show.

Check out the video below: