Rajat Sharma slams Paras for speaking ill about Asim and Shefali

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is one of the best seasons and the BARC ratings is the proof of it. The season as seen a lot of ups and downs in relationships and we have seen so many fights that have taken place in the house.

Recently we saw the journalist who had gone inside the Bigg Boss house and how they grilled and asked questions to the contestants, and how this all task affected Shehnaaz too.

Now very soon we will have the ace journalist Rajat Sharma gracing the show, and he will be questioning the contestants.

As per media reports, it seems that he will be doing his show Aap ki Adalat on the show, and the contestants will be on the hot seat.

In a recent promo you can see how the ace journalist is grilling the contestants and this time it is none other than Paras.

Rajat questions Paras on how he could speak about Asim’s and Shefali’s relationship, when he himself is hugging and kissing Mahira, to which Paras said that when he thinks something is wrong, then he says it as he is very honest.

He further questions on how he said that when Shehnaaz was coming close to him he showed his tattoo to her but he forgot to show is to Mahira, to which he said that he connects with Mahira more as he thinks that Shehnaaz speak all senseless things.

Well this episode is going to be kickass one, and the audience are going to love it.

Check out the video below: