Rajeev Nigam to be seen in Star Plus’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Star Plus’ newly launched mythological comedy show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho which is produced by Trouble Makers Production.

The show was in the pipeline for a long time and it finally saw the light of day by premiering on 23 March. The show has actors like Satyajeet Dubey, Riya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar and Aaksah Dabhade in the lead roles.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a light-hearted comedy show with a touch of mythology. The show promises to engage the audience across age groups with a mix of comedy, mythology and science fiction. The viewers are transported back in time and witness funny encounters between the modern man and the people of Hastinapur.

TellyChakkar recently reported about actors namely Vaishnavi Rao, Sulakshana Khatri, Deepak Parikh being roped in for the show.

Now we hear that actor and comedian Rajeev Nigam, who has played the lead role in Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai and featured in various comedy shows, will soon be in the show.

We hear that he has joined the cast of Maharaj Ki Jai Ho to play an important cameo.

We could not get through to the actor for a comment.