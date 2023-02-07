Rajesh Wagle from Wagle Ki Duniya extends a helping hand to Pushpa during a storm in Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible revolves around the life of Pushpa Patel, portrayed by Karuna Pandey, a middle-aged single mother whose journey is a testament of resilience, determination, and an unwavering spirit to overcome obstacles. Through her captivating journey, the show captures the essence of transforming the word "impossible" into "I M POSSIBLE," emphasising the power of self-belief, perseverance, and the strength to rewrite one's destiny.

In the upcoming episodes, the characters from Sony SAB's popular shows Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya are set to unite for a special sequence. This unique crossover episode revolves around how Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey) desperately tries to save her daughter, Rashi (Deshna Dugad) from the clutches of a devastating storm. Trapped in a dangerous situation, Pushpa's hope is rekindled when Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan) and Harshad (Amit Soni) walk in to lend her a helping hand. This wonderful collaboration gives the viewers yet another chance to see their favourite characters from Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya come together to help those in need emphasizing the act of kindness. Sony SAB's initiative serves as a reminder that compassion and support can make a significant difference in the lives of others, inspiring viewers to embrace these virtues in their own lives.

How will Rajesh Wagle and Harshad save Rashi and many others from the perilous storm?

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, said, “I believe this collaboration is a great initiative, where Pushpa Impossible, a tale that unveils the formidable strength of an ordinary woman, converges with Wagle Ki Duniya, an Indian family saga that encapsulates the essence of togetherness. It is an awe-inspiring fusion that will resonate deeply within the hearts of every Sony SAB viewer, highlighting the unbreakable bonds we share and the spirit of helping each other in difficult times that exists within us."

Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa Patel in Pushpa Impossible, said, “Playing Pushpa Patel has been an immersive and transformative journey that has forever changed me. Her determination is inspirational, pushing me to do better every single day. In this remarkable crossover episode, we witness the sheer power of unity and unwavering support in the face of challenges. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of this collaboration, where our collective energy will move the audiences."

