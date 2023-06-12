Rajesh's accidental discovery of an LIC slip leads to justice for the deprived widow on Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

MUMBAI : Mumbai, December 06, 2023: Sony SAB's heartwarming show, 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' delves into the lives of a middle-class family, narrating the daily challenges they face. The Wagles are up for another challenge this week.

As a British delegate is set to visit Rajesh Wagle’s (Sumeet Raghavan) office, he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to impress him. Vandana (Pavira Pranati), pushes him to wear a two-piece suit. As all his suits are now tight, Rajesh decides to get one for rent, in which he accidently discovers a hidden LIC number. Determined to solve the number mystery, he sets out on a mission to find the owner of the number, only to discover the heartbreaking story of a dead man whose widow was deprived of compensation. The story unravels the unsettling truth that many families might be deprived of their rightful inheritance due to the lack of information about crucial documents. Will Rajesh be able to help the old widow to get what is rightfully hers?

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, "This week's story is going to resonate with many families out there. Often, a family is deprived of things that are legally and rightfully theirs because of a lack of proper paperwork, a lack of knowledge about the policies and their hidden clauses, and sometimes even the lack of support from the authorities. It will be a heartwarming storyline and the episodes will be eye-opening for the viewers. With this storyline, we are again bringing another challenge many families face.”

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM





