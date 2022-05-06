Rajev Paul's got his birthday gift early this year..!

MUMBAI: Rajev Paul who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 is happy to be celebrating his birthday with his close friends and family and is elated with his early birthday gift. Rajev Paul shares, "Well, I am happy to be celebrating with my family and another thing that's special, is that this year I got an early birthday gift by Universe. My entry in Sasural Simar Ka 2's timing has been so perfect just a few days prior to my birthday.

I hope I can say that I am starting a new birthday trend to gift entertainment to myself and my fans on my birthday.

As an actor there is nothing better than entertaining your family, friends, fans and audiences alike. I think that is the biggest gift I can give as an actor to my fans and myself too. I am an actor and I like to entertain my audience.

I don't really have an exact idea of what I would be gifting myself on my next birthday, but definitely it would be something amazing. You know, I love doing new stuff, and releasing something new that I haven't done before like you never know it might be a Bollywood movie, or a series, it can be anything. But I'm definitely sure that on my next birthday, the graph will be going upwards with God's grace and I'll be working very hard for that as well."