Rajiv Adatia on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: "I love her, I want her to win"

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary created place for herself in the BB house from the beginning of the show. She impressed the audience with her bold personality and just opinions in the matters of the house. Her personality got noticed by the fans of the show and she created a whole new fanbase for herself. The actress is currently trending on social media and receives unconditional love from her fans.

Recently evicted contestant Vikas Manaktala and former contestant of previous season Rajiv Adatia in an interview mentioned how they love Priyanka and wants her to win. Rajiv Adatia said, "I love her, I want her to win. I think she is a good player. I think she is very pretty and I just want her to win." Rajiv Adatia also visited the Bigg Boss house to celebrate New Year's Eve with BB contestants and later tweeted "I love Priyanka a lot".

Vikas Manaktala, the former Bigg Boss contestant who recently got evicted also came in support of Priyanka and said, "Priyanka ke liye toh mujhe bhi bohot pyaar hai. Main chahta hoon ki Priyanka finalist ho aur Priyanka jitegi toh main bohot khush hounga."

Priyanka is one of the popular contestants in the house and fans love seeing her in the show. She is often trending on social media for her strong game.