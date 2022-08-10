Rajiv Adatia reveals how Shalin Bhanot would react if Tina Dutta returns back

Rajiv rose to fame with his participation in Bigg Boss Season 15 and was known as the entertainer of the house. Recently he shared a video where he is seen imitating Shalin and his feelings toward Tina.
MUMBAI :Rajiv Adatia rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, and the audience loved his game plan. He entertained the audience with his humor.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Umar, Karan Kundrra, and his love for his sister Shamita Shetty. But when he was eliminated from the show, fans were disappointed.

Rajiv was one of the very entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss. He was last seen as a contestant in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 where he nailed all the stunts and also entertained the audiences.

The actor is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing funny videos and keeps his fans and audience entertained.

Recently, when Tina Dutta was evicted from the house we did see how happy Shalin was and he was seen dancing and singing around the house.

In a recent video shared by Shalin, he is seen showing how the actor would react if Tina comes back to the house.

In the video the actor is seen, dancing in the beginning and the moment the old clip of Tina returning back is shown Rajiv bursts into tears.

Well, the video is a funny one and will leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Rajiv is the number one entertainer on television and now wonder if he has a massive fan following.

The audience loved his gameplay in Bigg Boss Season 15, and he was called the entertainer of the game.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

