Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia talks about his equation with Shamita and also reveals that he wouldn’t like to keep any contact with Miesha and Ishaan

MUMBAI : Rajiv Adatia has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entry and since then he has been playing the game and has been entertaining the fans.

He has built a close alliance with Umar and he is the Rakhi brother of Shamita and thus he was close to them and discussed all his ideas of the task only with them.

Rajiv’s elimination came as a shock to many as he left the house getting fewer votes and Abjijeet still being in the house as netizens have been wondering as to how come he got eliminated and Abhijeet got saved.

Post his eviction, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his equation with Ishaan and Miesha and would he still remain in contact with them to which the model turned businessman said that he wishes the two all the best in life and may they always remain happy.

He further said that there is a lot of bitterness between them and he doesn’t think that he would be able to keep in touch with them as it is good if they remain apart as it would be good for him and Ishaan, as some friendships don’t last.

We also asked him what kind of relationship he shares with Shamita to which Rajiv said, “I and Shamita are brother and sisters and we love each other unconditionally. Yes, in the game we did have differences but then in the last two fights we did clear all the differences and this journey has made our relationship very strong.”

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )

In the end, we also asked him what he thought about Vishal as post his eviction he said that he was never Shamita’s priority, to which the actor said, “Why would he be Shamita’s priority as I am the one she would support first as I am her real brother and in the game, he has gone against Shamita and said things about her which weren’t right. Tejasswi herself has said that for Vishal she is her first priority and will always remain, then why is he complaining. I am not saying that his feelings and emotions for Shamita were false as for a long time you cannot fake it, he is a nice guy but unfortunately, he got eliminated.”

Well, no doubt that Rajiv really entertained the audience and they would miss watching him on screen.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild cards )